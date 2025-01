Nichole Carnes (left) and Amanda Driggers (right) Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Two women have been arrested after allegedly being caught in possession of drugs after stealing from a Cape Coral Walmart.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, at approximately 8:41 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the Walmart at 1619 Del Prado Blvd. S. following a report of two women stuffing merchandise into a reusable shopping bag.

The theft involved the women stealing items valued at over $1,000.

Loss prevention staff observed the duo, later identified as 35-year-old Nichole Carnes and 36-year-old Amanda Driggers, who attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise.

While one woman was detained by loss prevention, the other fled the store with stolen items and was last seen entering a nearby Staples store.

Officers responded to the Staples, where Driggers was located inside the women’s restroom and taken into custody.

Following Driggers’ arrest, a search of her personal belongings revealed drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe and a small metal container with white residue.

The residue later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, Carnes remained held in the Walmart loss prevention office.

The investigation led to Carnes’ arrest, and a search of her purse revealed a spoon with white residue, which tested positive for cocaine.

The total value of the stolen merchandise, which included cosmetics, clothing and miscellaneous items, was $1,056.85.

Both Driggers and Carnes are being charged with grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.