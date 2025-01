Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a huge temperature swing as Southwest Florida shifts from the lower 40s to the low 70s this Friday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Thanks to a warm front, Southwest Florida will experience a noticeable temperature swing. As the front lifts through the area, we stay dry as temperatures rise to the low 70s.”

Friday

This Friday, we are seeing a big swing in our temperatures as a warm front lifts north through the state.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s, with highs in the mid-70s this afternoon.

Humidity will increase as well, and we’ll see a slightly humid and mild evening for your outdoor plans.

Saturday

We are tracking our next cold front, bringing isolated showers on Saturday.

Showers are more likely to occur throughout the morning and midday.

Rain totals look to be under 0.10″.

Temperatures will start in the 60s and climb into the lower 70s for highs in the afternoon.

Sunday

Temperatures are starting chilly Sunday morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Those temperatures will warm fast, with highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for your Sunday plans.