2 suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $1500 worth of vapes

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in a retention pond on Sunday. The body was found on Lindsey Lane.
Naples police officers took on an unusual task when they rescued an injured owl outside the police department.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects are in custody after stealing $1500 worth of vapes early Sunday morning.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a knife attack, a robbery at gunpoint and a hit-and-run on a bicyclist.
Felix Torres, a former Uber driver, was found guilty in December of raping one of his passengers and will be sentenced Monday.
The Weather Authority says a pleasant day is in store for Southwest Florida, with much more sunshine than we saw on Saturday.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
FMPD hosted the Cops and Joggers 5K event on Saturday. This unique experience takes attendees through the heart of Downtown Fort Myers.
A Purple Heart Army veteran and his family entered their new accessible home on Saturday, thanks to the charity “Homes for Our Troops.”
For 40 years, the Cape Coral Arts Festival has drawn crowds from across Southwest Florida, showcasing a blend of small businesses from the region.
The hobby of sports trading card collecting has been on the rise since 2020, especially in Southwest Florida with more card shows.
The Punta Gorda Englewood Beach Visitor Convention Bureau will host its 11th annual short film festival.
The Weather Authority says a brief line of showers, associated with a cold front, is moving through Southwest Florida Saturday morning.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been injured after a shooting at the Coconut Point Mall on Friday.
An officer-involved crash leaves a Cape Coral police cruiser smashed.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects are in custody after stealing $1500 worth of vapes early Sunday morning.
Two suspects, one juvenile and one adult man, came to the Daybreak gas station at the intersection of Cochran Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
The suspects allegedly distracted the clerk that was working and stole approximately $1500 worth of vape products.
Safety and security expert Kristen Ziman gave advice on how businesses could possibly avoid this in the future.
“Vape products are highly targeted due to their high resale value and accessibility, and that makes them attractive to thieves,” said Ziman. “So businesses should take extra precautions to secure those items, especially within gas stations that people are coming in and out of.
Detectives said they will continue interviewing the suspects, and they will collect evidence from surveillance video.
The case will then be turned over in collaboration with the State Attorneys Office to see what charges are forthcoming.
WINK News reporter Zoe Warner reached out to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the investigation. They have yet to respond.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.