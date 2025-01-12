2 suspects in custody after allegedly stealing $1500 worth of vapes

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects are in custody after stealing $1500 worth of vapes early Sunday morning.

Two suspects, one juvenile and one adult man, came to the Daybreak gas station at the intersection of Cochran Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

The suspects allegedly distracted the clerk that was working and stole approximately $1500 worth of vape products.

Safety and security expert Kristen Ziman gave advice on how businesses could possibly avoid this in the future.

“Vape products are highly targeted due to their high resale value and accessibility, and that makes them attractive to thieves,” said Ziman. “So businesses should take extra precautions to secure those items, especially within gas stations that people are coming in and out of.

Detectives said they will continue interviewing the suspects, and they will collect evidence from surveillance video.

The case will then be turned over in collaboration with the State Attorneys Office to see what charges are forthcoming.

WINK News reporter Zoe Warner reached out to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the investigation. They have yet to respond.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.