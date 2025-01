Felix Torres, a former Uber driver, was found guilty in December of raping one of his passengers and will be sentenced Monday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at the Lee County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m.

Prosecutors presented video evidence during the trial, showing Torres trailing the victim before the attack.

In the footage, he can be seen putting on a mask and chasing the victim after dropping her off.

Investigators say Torres sexually assaulted the woman moments later, covering her mouth and attacking her outside in the dirt.

The jury convicted Torres of sexual battery with great force, a felony offense.

Ariana Scott, the victim’s roommate at the time, testified in court about the traumatic ordeal.

Torres has been in custody since the attack. He faces a potential sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

WINK News will bring you the latest updates following his sentencing Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.