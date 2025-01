Photo by AP.

Two suspects were arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly stealing approximately $1,500 worth of vape products from a gas station in Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Daybreak Gas Station, located at the intersection of Cochran Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard.

Authorities identified the suspects as a 15-year-old and 52-year-old Jason Thibeault.

Investigators say the pair distracted the clerk on duty before stealing the items.

Both suspects were apprehended and are currently being interviewed by detectives.

The sheriff’s office stated that additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

