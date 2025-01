The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boat crash in Cape Coral that injured three people.

The crash was reported to FWC on Sunday night at Lake Kennedy, located off Santa Barabara Boulevard, east of Sun Splash water park in Southeast Cape Coral.

According to the FWC, four people were present on the boat.

The boat crossing Lake Kennedy crashed into a dock behind a home.

The Cape Coral Police Department, the Cape Coral Fire Department and Lee County EMS assisted FWC during their response.

According to authorities, the three occupants were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As of Monday, law enforcement has not spoken of whether someone has been or will be charged with the crash.

This is an active investigation, and FWC will be the lead agency.