Identity released of body found in Collier County retention pond

For 16 years, Sarge and his owner, James Stewart were inseparable.
A local artist is throwing a fashion show at a tattoo shop, an event that will also feature music performances and an art exhibition.
When people think of artificial intelligence (AI), they typically think of online apps like Chat GPT but the City of Fort Myers wants to use it to make a real-world difference.
Many who pass through Saint James City see this as just leftovers from a hundred-year storm but not Floyd Cornett.
Several youngsters are celebrating starting 2025 cancer-free.
Anyone who lives in the City of Fort Myers will be getting a bigger flood insurance discount.
A push from one of Southwest Florida’s power providers to not use your heater as the temperatures drop has raised a red flag for some customers.
Giant trucks are rumbling on roads meant to connect neighborhoods, and now city leaders want to eliminate trucks from the roads completely.
Did you know that just 30 minutes of exercise can start helping your body right away?
A source sent WINK News anchor Claire Galt an executive order saying the state is investigating Ken Romano, a consultant who was on the sheriff’s office payroll.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of operating an illicit massage parlor, her second time arrested on this charge.
A woman accused of killing her 4-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.
You never know what you’ll see when you open the door in Florida, and for one WINK News viewer, it was a family of bears.
Justice has been served after a former Uber driver was sentenced to life in prison for raping his passenger.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in a retention pond on Sunday.
The body was found on Lindsey Lane in Collier County, off Pine Ridge Road, near Barron Collier High School.
On Monday, the HOA President at Cypress Glen said a neighbor along the street found a man in the retention pond.
She also said that the community is tight-knit. There are many kids in the neighborhood, and everyone gets together often.
WINK News contacted the sheriff’s office regarding any updates to the investigation.
They responded with the identity of the body, 48-year-old Bradley Sugar, and that the death was not considered suspicious.
Authorities said this remains an active investigation.