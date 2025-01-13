WINK News

Identity released of body found in Collier County retention pond

Reporter: Sommer Senne Writer: Tim Belizaire, Carolina Guzman
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in a retention pond on Sunday.

The body was found on Lindsey Lane in Collier County, off Pine Ridge Road, near Barron Collier High School.

On Monday, the HOA President at Cypress Glen said a neighbor along the street found a man in the retention pond.

She also said that the community is tight-knit. There are many kids in the neighborhood, and everyone gets together often.

WINK News contacted the sheriff’s office regarding any updates to the investigation.

They responded with the identity of the body, 48-year-old Bradley Sugar, and that the death was not considered suspicious.

Authorities said this remains an active investigation.

