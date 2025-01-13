Coyote kills beloved family pet

WINK News
For 16 years, Sarge and his owner, James Stewart were inseparable.
Sarge, a 17-year-old, six-and-a-half pound Yorkie, and 89-year-old Stewart grew old together and did everything together. Saturday morning, things would never be the same.
Sarge was attacked and killed by a coyote and now, the yorkie’s owner and neighbors are demanding answers. The attack happened in the morning on Southwest 43rd street in Cape Coral.
“I know one thing, he didn’t suffer very long, and I guess that was a blessing,” Stewart said.
Surveillance video captured the entire interaction.
The 6 a.m. morning started out normal for Stewart and Sarge. Every morning, the two of them sit by the front door and watch the sunrise.
They were doing just that until a coyote crept up. Surveillance video shows a coyote in the distance, noticing the small dog.
As the coyote inches closer to the house, the animal drags, attacks and then eventually kills Sarge.
“He made a noise like a growl and a bark together, and that was all I heard,” Stewart said.
The 89-year-old Stewart, who has a tough time hearing and seeing things, walked around the property to check things out after noticing the bench that he tied his dog to was being tugged on.
Stewart then eventually went back inside and grabbed his daughter, who discovered poor Sarge, viciously attacked.
Stewart’s son-in-law, Craig Closs, who refers to Stewart as “pops” says no more sunrises.
“We kind of thought the Sarge being with him was a safety thing, right? It would help, but he wasn’t able to see it coming. And so, yeah, we’re like, ‘stay inside until the sun’s up, or sit in the back, in the lanai,'” Closs said. “That animal could attack him and do some serious damage, and he wouldn’t know it’s coming.”
Stewart said he is going to miss everything about his best friend.
“Everything. He was really a part of my life. We lived together for 16 years, and I guess we were growing old together. He had some problems, health-wise, and so did I. Every time I went anywhere at all, he was right behind me,” Stewart said. “I keep thinking he’s going to reappear.”
Stewart was in desperate need of a companion during a hard time in his life and at the perfect time 16 years ago, Sarge, a stray dog at a young age, walked right up to Stewart soon after his wife passed away. Stewart said it was fate.
“I feel that if the pearly gates don’t have a pet door, I don’t want to go there,” Stewart said.
Stewart, Closs and other homeowners are urging the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to do something about the coyote.
It’s not the first time the same coyote, described to be as big as a German Sheppard, has roamed the neighborhood, but it is the first time he has gotten very aggressive.
FWC did visit the home Saturday for just under two hours to conduct an investigation, but have not provided details to WINK News on that investigation or if the coyote will be trapped.