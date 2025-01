Justice has been served after a former Uber driver was sentenced to life in prison for raping his passenger.

Felix Torres was sentenced Monday morning.

Torres was found guilty of chasing down one of his passengers after dropping her off and then sexually assaulting her.

A disturbing and terrifying video from outside the victim’s apartment in South Fort Myers shows Torres putting on a mask and following the victim.

Torres’ sentence will give justice to the victim who has endured so much, including going face-to-face in court with her attacker and getting grilled by the defense.

“It’s true that you may have been kissing him or not, right?” said the defense.

The victim responded, “It would have been him forcing himself on me, not me kissing him.”

Torres was facing a potential sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

After the judge handed him the maximum, he said, “This was extremely predatory. You wore a mask, shoved that woman down and you did what you did.”

The state read the victim’s impact statement, and Torres declined to speak.