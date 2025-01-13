Fort Myers cross country runner reflects on state championship

It’s hard to top the feeling of running for Masha Dorofeev. That feeling captivated her family as well.

Dorofeev said, “my entire family always ran. So it was kind of a matter of time. My dad actually bet me that I wouldn’t be able to beat him in a 5K. And I said no that’s really easy. So I started running in 8th grade.”

Dorofeev competed in cross country at Fort Myers High School. As a senior, she knew it was her last chance to win a state title. The entire season was built toward that final meet. When she got to the starting line at the state championship, two things ran through Dorofeev’s mind.

She explained, “I was just thinking it has to get done. Like it’s not really another option.”

Dorofeev added, “I also just wanted to make sure I had fun because I feel like in some of my races I wasn’t doing that. And just having fun is the most important thing because this is my last time racing with my teammates in high school.”

Dorfeev did just that by winning the Class 3A state championship cross country meet. She brought a state championship medal back to Fort Myers and shared that moment with her teammates and family.

“That was like one of my best moments in high school,” Dorofeev said.

Dorofeev is going to compete at the collegiate level at the University of Central Florida.

“I think its a program where I can really thrive,” Dorofeev answered about why she chose UCF. “And also I plan to major in aerospace engineering, which they have a really good program for that. So that was also a selling factor.”