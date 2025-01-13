Fort Myers cross country runner reflects on state championship

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Fort Myers High School senior cross country runner Masha Dorofeev reflects on her state championship win and committing to UCF.
For 16 years, Sarge and his owner, James Stewart were inseparable.
A local artist is throwing a fashion show at a tattoo shop, an event that will also feature music performances and an art exhibition.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in a retention pond on Sunday. The body was found on Lindsey Lane.
When people think of artificial intelligence (AI), they typically think of online apps like Chat GPT but the City of Fort Myers wants to use it to make a real-world difference.
Many who pass through Saint James City see this as just leftovers from a hundred-year storm but not Floyd Cornett.
Several youngsters are celebrating starting 2025 cancer-free.
Anyone who lives in the City of Fort Myers will be getting a bigger flood insurance discount.
A push from one of Southwest Florida’s power providers to not use your heater as the temperatures drop has raised a red flag for some customers.
Giant trucks are rumbling on roads meant to connect neighborhoods, and now city leaders want to eliminate trucks from the roads completely.
Did you know that just 30 minutes of exercise can start helping your body right away?
A source sent WINK News anchor Claire Galt an executive order saying the state is investigating Ken Romano, a consultant who was on the sheriff’s office payroll.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of operating an illicit massage parlor, her second time arrested on this charge.
A woman accused of killing her 4-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.
You never know what you’ll see when you open the door in Florida, and for one WINK News viewer, it was a family of bears.
It’s hard to top the feeling of running for Masha Dorofeev. That feeling captivated her family as well.
Dorofeev said, “my entire family always ran. So it was kind of a matter of time. My dad actually bet me that I wouldn’t be able to beat him in a 5K. And I said no that’s really easy. So I started running in 8th grade.”
Dorofeev competed in cross country at Fort Myers High School. As a senior, she knew it was her last chance to win a state title. The entire season was built toward that final meet. When she got to the starting line at the state championship, two things ran through Dorofeev’s mind.
She explained, “I was just thinking it has to get done. Like it’s not really another option.”
Dorofeev added, “I also just wanted to make sure I had fun because I feel like in some of my races I wasn’t doing that. And just having fun is the most important thing because this is my last time racing with my teammates in high school.”
Dorfeev did just that by winning the Class 3A state championship cross country meet. She brought a state championship medal back to Fort Myers and shared that moment with her teammates and family.
“That was like one of my best moments in high school,” Dorofeev said.
Dorofeev is going to compete at the collegiate level at the University of Central Florida.
“I think its a program where I can really thrive,” Dorofeev answered about why she chose UCF. “And also I plan to major in aerospace engineering, which they have a really good program for that. So that was also a selling factor.”