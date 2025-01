A local investigation is underway into one of the people who has been at the center of legal trouble for Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

A source sent WINK News anchor Claire Galt an executive order saying there is a local investigation into Ken Romano, a consultant who was on the sheriff’s office payroll.

This, however, is a stalking case, different from the federal investigation involving Marceno.

The order shows that State Attorney Amira Fox wanted to be removed from the case because Romano made allegations against the Lee County sheriff, with whom Fox has a professional relationship.

Romano is a Bonita Springs jeweler caught in a video handing Marceno cash.

The video has fueled at least one accusation against the sheriff that could be part of the FBI investigation.

The sheriff’s attorney has said this was a legitimate transaction but wouldn’t say what it was for.

The governor signed off on Fox’s request, so if there is any prosecution in this aggravated stalking case, it would be handled in a different Florida district.

As for the federal investigation, no one will say exactly why the FBI is investigating the sheriff.

Last week, Marceno said, “The FBI requested the documents, and we supplied the documents, and we move on.”