Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a noticeable temperature warm-up, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s this Monday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “On this Monday, we’re tracking a warm front approaching Southwest Florida. Expect warmer and more humid conditions as highs are to reach the upper 70s to near 80s.”

Monday

We are seeing a big swing in temperatures this Monday as a warm front lifts north through the state.

Temperatures will be climbing, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Humidity will increase as well, and we’ll see more humid conditions throughout the afternoon.

Tuesday

We are tracking our next cold front, which will bring a few showers our way.

Showers look more likely throughout the morning, with those showers around for the Tuesday morning commute.

Rain totals look to be very light.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday

Temperatures will be starting cooler for your Wednesday morning commute.

We’ll see cooler temperatures continue,e with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

While Wednesday will be dry, we’ll see sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.