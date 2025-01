After about $6.9 million in repairs and renovations to Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte, the library is expected to reopen in 2026, Facilities Management Director Travis Perdue told county commissioners Jan. 14.

The library building, which once served as a Kash n’ Karry convenience store, was purchased by the county in 2002, renovated and opened as a library in 2005. It sustained severe damage from Hurricane Ian in September 2022 and has been closed since.

Wharton-Smith Inc. was hired by the county to serve as the construction manager for the Mid-County Regional Library project, and the firm’s contract with the county, signed May 17, 2023, provided a Guaranteed Maximum Price, or GMP, of $6,914,843. In addition, the pre-construction services fee paid to the construction manager could total an amount not to exceed $498,130, which is not included in the GMP.

