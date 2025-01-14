Couple returns to Lovers Key condo post Ian

WINK News
WINK News is finding out what led to the city of Fort Myers going from just a 5% FEMA flood insurance discount to a 20% discount.
The effects of the California fires are being felt worldwide as people evacuate some are in southwest Florida.
While Hurricane Ian is long gone from Southwest Florida, many are still feeling its impacts.
President Biden recently signed into law the Water Resources Development Act with an aim to improve rivers and harbors across the country and provide for the conservation of water. Southwest Florida was included in that act. Putting the 240-page plan together took a lot of work, not just from state and federal lawmakers, but also […]
Would work travel seem a little easier if you could turn it into a vacation? Two professors say they have proof that would help business travel.
In 2021, the Transportation Service Agency (TSA) launched its new touchless identity solution in the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County airport.
A school resource officer at Pelican Elementary saved an infants’ life at a traffic stop in Cape Coral.
More promises made by a city that has not kept its promises for the last six years have some neighbors concerned about the future of their community.
Seacrest Country Day School boys basketball player Hayden Fuller hits full court buzzer beater against Aubrey Rogers.
Known for its game-changing orthopedic repair options, Naples-based Arthrex has done it again.
In 2025, MacStrength FL is swinging for success with their current players and for a wider reach in its community.
Now a week after the deadline for FEMA hurricane assistance has closed, the federal agency says you can appeal their decision on your claim if you don’t agree.
Naples Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Gary Young will become the next city manager, averting a lengthy, expensive national search for a replacement.
After about $6.9 million in repairs and renovations to Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte, the library is expected to reopen in 2026.
A man accused of driving drunk and crashing into the patio of a Matlacha restaurant, killing a woman and injuring others, has taken a plea deal with the state.
Bob Irzyk and his wife’s story is one of many for those affected by Ian.
The condo lobby was destroyed after Hurricane Ian ripped through Lovers Key Beach Club.
“My wife and I actually stayed during Hurricane Ian; we’ve got hurricane windows,” Irzyk said. “We were perfectly safe and everything, so we watched the 155-mile-an-hour winds banging off of our windows and everything, and we were perfectly fine right here.”
After 27 months, the 13th-floor condo is finally fixed and in livable condition. During that time, Irzyk was unable to live in his home due to the hazards in the lobby, which prevented the building from staying open.
“You have to really compartmentalize things,” he said.
If you had seen Irzyk in action, you wouldn’t have recognized what he was going on at home.
“I was out working with St. Matthew’s House and working with people who were kind of in the same boat, so to speak, who were struggling, had lost their home had now become homeless,” he explained.
He’s done his job at St. Matthew’s House, helping people who needed it more than he did.
“Whether it was giving them food, whether it was giving them shelter, that was huge for me, and it kind of separated me from my issues,” Irzyk said. “They were still the issues that I had to come home at night to, unfortunately.”
Finally, he’s in his own home once again.
“It really felt like Christmas Day on that point because we kept waiting and waiting and knowing it was coming and coming, and it just never came,” he said. “And at some point, it was like, is it ever going to come? And finally, it did.”
For him and many others, home is where the beach is.
There’s still more work to be done at Lovers Key. Their front gate still doesn’t work, and Irzyk and his neighbors told WINK they put that deposit down almost a year ago.
The hot tub isn’t full, and much of the lobby furniture isn’t replaced yet.
These are all afterthoughts. Irzyk told WINK News he was happy to be back homeat Lovers Key Beach Club.