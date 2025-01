A devastating house fire Monday night in Port Charlotte has left one person dead and another hospitalized while neighbors mourn the possible loss of a beloved member of their community.

The home on Poston Avenue, owned by Rose Anne Cantasano, was described as a hoarder house by the Charlotte County Fire Marshal.

Officials discovered a body in the wreckage Tuesday morning, and Cantasano’s family fears it may be her.

Dan Radosevic, who grew up across the street from Cantasano, recalled her warmth and generosity.

“It’s devastating because I just talked to her and him maybe two days ago,” Radosevic said.

The fire consumed the home quickly, leaving behind a charred heap of debris.

“You’re looking at it, and you’re thinking to yourself, somebody lived there. Somebody grew up there and raised their kids there. And did so many good things for people,” Radosevic said. “Then you look, and you go, wow… yellow tape.”

Charlotte County Fire and EMS reported that the extensive clutter inside the home complicated efforts to extinguish the fire.

“It does appear to be a hoarder’s house. There’s a ton of stuff in there,” said Fire Marshal Scott Morris. “When our crews try to remove stuff, we have flare-ups.”

Neighbors are left grappling with the tragedy, describing Cantasano as someone who always offered a helping hand.

“Anytime you needed someone or something, they would be the first ones to say, ‘Hey, if you need a hand, we would be more than happy to help you out,'” Radosevic said.

Officials have not yet identified the person found in the wreckage or determined the cause of the fire. Both the medical examiner and fire marshal are working to provide answers.

The man rescued from the fire remains hospitalized, but his condition has not been released.

WINK News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.