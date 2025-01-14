Locals house California wildfire victims

WINK News
WINK News is finding out what led to the city of Fort Myers going from just a 5% FEMA flood insurance discount to a 20% discount.
The effects of the California fires are being felt worldwide as people evacuate some are in southwest Florida.
While Hurricane Ian is long gone from Southwest Florida, many are still feeling its impacts.
President Biden recently signed into law the Water Resources Development Act with an aim to improve rivers and harbors across the country and provide for the conservation of water. Southwest Florida was included in that act. Putting the 240-page plan together took a lot of work, not just from state and federal lawmakers, but also […]
Would work travel seem a little easier if you could turn it into a vacation? Two professors say they have proof that would help business travel.
In 2021, the Transportation Service Agency (TSA) launched its new touchless identity solution in the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County airport.
A school resource officer at Pelican Elementary saved an infants’ life at a traffic stop in Cape Coral.
More promises made by a city that has not kept its promises for the last six years have some neighbors concerned about the future of their community.
Seacrest Country Day School boys basketball player Hayden Fuller hits full court buzzer beater against Aubrey Rogers.
Known for its game-changing orthopedic repair options, Naples-based Arthrex has done it again.
In 2025, MacStrength FL is swinging for success with their current players and for a wider reach in its community.
Now a week after the deadline for FEMA hurricane assistance has closed, the federal agency says you can appeal their decision on your claim if you don’t agree.
Naples Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Gary Young will become the next city manager, averting a lengthy, expensive national search for a replacement.
After about $6.9 million in repairs and renovations to Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte, the library is expected to reopen in 2026.
A man accused of driving drunk and crashing into the patio of a Matlacha restaurant, killing a woman and injuring others, has taken a plea deal with the state.
When WINK News anchor Claire Galt walked into Gary Eck’s home, Eck told her “Don’t mind me, I have some California evacuees in my living room.”
Eck’s daughter, Jackie, and his 18-month-old granddaughter, Anabelle, sat at the dinner table in his Dean Park home in Fort Myers.
A week ago, the Eaton Fire burned Jackie’s Altadena home to the ground. The flames charred the car and left the home unrecognizable.
“It’s the only place Annabelle has ever lived,” said Jackie.
Now Jackie and Anabelle are staying with Jackie’s parents, Gary and Cathryn.
“My husband came in while I was playing with the baby in the nursery, and he’s like, ‘There’s a fire. We gotta go,’” said Jackie.
For a few days, they went to an inn in Burbank until the flames became too much.
“I made the decision that I would take Annabelle here. She was developing a cough. I mean, we all were but obviously, the baby needed to get her out fast,” said Jackie. “My husband stayed in the area with our two dogs, and our friend was generous enough to let him basically give us use of his house a little farther away from the fires.”
Before Jackie left, she stopped by what was left of her home.
“When we saw it in person like there was a level of, like, you’re in the level of like, denial, where it’s maybe it’s not that bad, like, some houses got missed, and then you see it, and you’re like, ‘There’s nothing’. Everything turned to ash,” said Jackie. “There’s nothing that I can even do to salvage. All I can do is try to remember what we had.”
Gary told WINK “It’s devastating.”
He tries to console his daughter and granddaughter by ordering clothes and toys off Amazon and finds comfort in knowing they’re safe.
“The fact that they’re alive means everything,” said Gary.
Jackie said her family – is lucky they’re alive and they have a safe place to go.
At least 24 people have died in these California wildfires and tens of thousands have been displaced.
Jackie said the hardest part is knowing her neighbors are hurting.