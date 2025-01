Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front, which will bring in less humidity and cooler temperatures this Tuesday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’re tracking a cold front approaching our area. A good amount of cloud coverage is expected, and as the front passes through, drier conditions will appear, lowering humidity.”

Tuesday

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front moving through Southwest Florida this Tuesday.

The clouds will clear as that front passes south, and drier air will move in.

Temperatures will be cooler to the north and milder to the south, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday

Temperatures will start cooler for your Wednesday morning commute.

Cooler temperatures will continue, with highs topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

While Wednesday will be dry, we’ll see sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.

Thursday

Chilly temperatures continue for Thursday morning.

We’ll see sun and clouds throughout Thursday afternoon, with mainly dry conditions.

A few showers will be possible later Thursday evening and overnight. Highs top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.