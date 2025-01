If you applied for FEMA assistance after hurricanes Helene and Milton and are not happy with the answer they gave you, they are giving you another chance.

WINK learned from FEMA that you can appeal their decision.

WINK News anchor Taylor Wirtz spoke with a FEMA representative, who said there is absolutely hope. He’s heard stories of people successfully appealing FEMA’s decision, and he told us it can’t hurt to try.

After the storm comes the headache: countless battles over insurance claims for damage and waiting on pins and needles to see if FEMA will grant you aid.

As the replies come back, many will find that they were denied assistance from FEMA.

Jack Pagano, media relations specialist at FEMA, said, “You’re waiting, and then you get this letter, and of course, you’re like, ‘Oh, wow.'”

Pagano said that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for you. You have 60 days from the date that is on your decision letter to appeal the decision.

“Just appeal it. Write a nice letter. You can send it to disaster assistance.gov, upload the letter, and I promise you someone will look at it,” Pagano said.

Pagano said to be specific about the damage you had and attach proof.

“Maybe send a photo, showcase that you’re really in need and [that] you need the assistance,” Pagano said.

For those wondering whether it’s worth going to the trouble of appealing, he said there’s always a chance.

“I’ve heard of reports that people do get responses and are successful,” Pagano said.

After you sent your letter, he said patience will be the name of the game.

“I know you want action, and we’re going to get you the action, try to get you the assistance, but again, make sure you have all your documentation, and make sure that you crossed all your I’s and T’s to get this assistance. We want to help, [and] we want to do it the right way,” Pagano said.