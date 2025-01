Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. CREDIT: WINK News

More fingers are pointing at Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

A former candidate for supervisor of elections in Lee County is calling for the sheriff to resign or for the governor to remove him.

In a letter posted online and confirmed to WINK News over the phone, State Committeeman Mick Peters said that he thinks the accusations and appearance of impropriety surrounding Marceno are enough reasons to have the governor remove him.

There is currently an FBI investigation involving the sheriff and allegations of money laundering, but we don’t know the details of that investigation.

Lee County Republican party chairman Jonathan Martin gave WINK News a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“While the videos and stories circulating on social media concern me greatly, I have yet to see any reports from a completed investigation into that matter” and that the “sheriff’s attorney maintains the sheriff’s innocence.”

In a statement signed by high-ranking members of the Lee County GOP, the members said:

The Republican Party of Lee County is waiting on the findings and recommendations of the Grand Jury and reported FBI investigation regarding Sheriff Carmine Marceno. Citizens of our republic are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, after being afforded due process. Additionally, trial by public opinion and in the media, goes against our God-given rights.Â

It should be noted that while the Sheriff is a registered Republican, he is not, nor has he ever been, a member of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee and holds no position as a Republican Party Member in the State of Florida.

The bottom line is that we don’t know what’s next in the FBI investigation.

The sheriff said they asked him for documents, and he turned them over.