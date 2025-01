An airport in Cape Coral? The idea was presented to the city council on Wednesday as part of a broader report looking ahead for the growing city.

WINK News Anchor Liz Biro reported from the proposed site, emphasizing that this is just a concept and not a confirmed plan.

The idea is part of a broader report from an outside consultant addressing Cape Coral’s future growth.

Cape Coral, already Southwest Florida’s largest city, has outgrown Salt Lake City, Utah, and is projected to reach the size of New Orleans by 2050.

The report outlines a vision for the future, including the proposed airport near Burnt Store Road and Kismet Parkway. Credit: DCG Corplan Credit: DCG Corplan

Plans include a 5,000-foot runway, a 41-acre solar farm, and a nearby sports and water sports complex.

The question remains: Does Cape Coral need an airport? Consultant Bruce Hoch from DCG Corplan argues the benefits could be significant.

“As far as general aircraft, there is no available tie-down space,” Hoch said. “Page Field is closed, Naples is closed, Punta Gorda is closed. There is no place to bring a new airplane. Private jets. Executives bringing their jets here; I can’t tell you the benefit that would bring you.”

Hoch added that federal and state funding would be available for such a project, but it would take at least 10 years for approval.

The airport is just one of several ideas in the report, which also includes proposals for water taxis and other strategies to help Cape Coral stay ahead of its rapid growth.