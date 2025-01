Bonita Springs, are you ready to rock?

The Sugarshack is coming to town for all your live music enjoyment.

Friendship, healthy food and music are all coming together at Sugarshack in downtown Bonita Springs.

A group of friends started a YouTube channel 11 years ago to share their love for music. That channel grew into a global community of music lovers.

Now called Sugarshack, they’re bringing that connection home to Bonita Springs by transforming and remodeling an old transmission shop into a live music venue.

Kyle Moran, Sugarshack’s developer, said, “I think music connects us with all memories. I mean, there’s not a big event in your life that you don’t connect with a great song.”

At the heart of Sugarshack is the community.

Bramel Walker, a Naples resident and musician, said, “My music is my sanity, my joy and how I was introduced to a lot of the gentlemen here at Sugarshack.”

Over 60 guitars have been donated to this new music hub, including Walker’s first guitar.

“My wife gave it to me as a gift when we first started dating 21 years ago. It has quite a bit of meaning behind it. A lot of the places that I played at, I went and got stickers from those locations, special memories from those locations,” Walker said.

Each guitar has a special story.

Dave Alpert, a Sugarshack partner, said, “Another friend of ours, his dog, Zoe, is in the later stages of life, and so he put her picture on the guitar and donated that.”

From neighbor to neighbor, even business owners in Old 41 passed by to leave their mark.

The countdown is on. The place where the music of the community will continue to play opens its doors in just a few weeks, and they’re still accepting guitar donations.

If you want your cords to be part of a lasting memory in downtown Bonita Springs, their address is 27421 Old 41 rd., Bonita Springs, FL, United States, Florida