A person marching holding a picture of MLK. CREDIT: WINK News

In Southwest Florida, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is marked with parades, rallies, and community service events that honor the civil rights leader’s legacy.

Celebrated on the third Monday of January each year, MLK Day honors his contributions to civil rights and emphasizes the importance of his nonviolent approach to social change.

Here are some events:

Lee County

Fort Myers

MLK Legacy Weekend

The signature event of the 39th annual MLK Legacy Weekend returns for a commemorative march. Starting at the Dunbar Library and culminating at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater for a rally.

Hosted by Dunbar Festival Committee

Jan. 17-20, all-day

2101 Edwards Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33901

See the Dunbar Festival Committee’s Facebook page for up-to-date details.

2025 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. UNITY Breakfast

The event is described as a morning of unity and inspiration.

Hosted by Xi Omicron Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Monday, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907

Collier County

Naples

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Parade and Celebration

The parade begins at Ninth Avenue South and Third Street South through downtown at 11 a.m. The celebration and Program in Cambier Park will be held from noon until 3 p.m.

Hosted by NAACP Collier County Org

Monday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cambier Park, Naples, FL 34102

DeSoto County

Arcadia

2025 Martin Luther King Day Parade

Due to road construction, the parade route will be shorter this year. Line-up will still begin at 10 a.m. on Orange Ave and run straight down to MLK Street, ending at Louis C. Anderson Park.

Hosted by Building A Village, Inc.

Monday, 10 a.m.

Louis C. Anderson Park, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Arcadia

If you have an event commemorating MLK, feel free to use the Contact Us form and let us know.