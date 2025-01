Bargain Bin Heroes performing at past 239 Fest. CREDIT: Reggae inspired life

The show must go on. 239 Fest, which was canceled last year due to Hurricane Milton, will be returning and bigger than ever.

This free, two-day event will feature local and regional punk, ska and reggae bands.

It will take place in downtown Cape Coral at Rack’em Spirits & Times on Friday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m.

The lineups are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 7

Go Read Theory

Arcane Arcade

Worn Out Trend

Perfect Sequence

Duellona

Misfits tribute band

Saturday, Feb. 8

Wolf-Face

Bargain Bin Heroes

Chilled Monkey Brains

Except You

69 Fingers

Abortion Twins

Foolish Relics

RATH & the Wise Guys

Shakers

Tonal Annihilation

Except You performing at past 239 Fest at Ollie’s Pub

Eric Demayo is hosting the event. He is the lead singer and bassist of Bargain Bin Heroes.

“It’s a free 21 and up event in downtown Cape Coral to showcase some of the state’s best and up-and-coming punk, ska and reggae bands,” Demayo said.

The fest has been going on since 2010. Past renditions were also held at Rack’em’s neighbor, Ollie’s Pub, but with Ollie’s closure in April, the fest will now only be held at Rack’ems.

Two stages will showcase the talent of Southwest Florida’s music scene. The first will be inside the venue, and the second will be on the venue’s patio, which faces 47th Terrace.

The fest was supposed to occur in October, but Hurricane Milton had other plans. Due to the storm making landfall days prior to the event date, they had to cancel it.

“It was just too close for comfort to try to still put a show on like of that magnitude. Maybe a couple of weeks before–OK, we’ve done that kind of thing, but the two days before, it’s just like, ah, nobody’s head’s in the right space anymore,” Demayo said.

Despite its cancellation, Demayo quickly rescheduled it for this February.

“When the event was canceled, I got a lot of messages from people about how they understood, but we’re obviously heartbroken that it had to get canceled, so I feel with this one, the word is out more than ever. Plus, with this being a rescheduling, it’s kind of one of those things, like once you lost it, you kind of realize how much you missed it,” Demayo said.

Demayo is excited for the next rendition of this annual fest.

“It means so much. There’s so many different people, and I think that’s the beauty of it, that it’s a very inclusive event, a safe space. Everybody’s welcome. Come have a good time [and] enjoy the music. There’s a lot of great bands, and it’s something we don’t always get to see in the area, even though the area is doing well and growing with different music and bands,” he said.

Cape Coral is a popular haven for Southwest Florida’s local original music scene, and Demayo is proud that the fest will mostly feature just that. Abortion Twins performing at past 239 Fest.

“Just over the last couple years or decade or so, it’s really grown and been a little nurturing spot for some good music like that. Original music, too. I mean there’s a handful of covers. We all play our covers here and there, but it’s nice to see that it’s known as an original event,” he said.

While it is mostly original music, a set on Friday will commemorate the legendary punk band the Misfits.

Glenn Danzig won’t be there, but Demayo and members of Bargain Bin Heroes will fill the shoes and bring the Misfits’ energy to the SWFL area.

“It’s pretty much all Bargain Bin Heroes minus our horn players. It’s our rhythm section and our guitar players. And we’re like, let’s do it. We know all these songs anyway. We grew up doing it. Like, let’s just go have some fun,” he said.

For the first time, the event will showcase Wolf Face, a band from Tampa.

“[They’re] like Teen Wolf from the old Michael J. Fox movie, and they’re just amazing. They’ve been doing great shows around the state, even touring and stuff, so we’re really glad that they came down to help headline the show with us. We’re really excited to host them down here and show them what Southwest Florida can do. You’re in for a treat,” Demayo said.

Rack’ems is located at 1011 47th Terrace in downtown Cape Coral.