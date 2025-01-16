72-year-old former law enforcement still displaced after Glades County tornado

Devastating damage was brought to the Lakeport Community in Glades County on October 2024, after the strongest tornado to ever hit southwest Florida ripped the neighborhood to shreds.

“Happened so quick. It was there one minute, next minute it was gone,” William Garrison, who lives in Lakeport said.

Garrison’s home was unfortunately in the path of destruction. He completely lost his roof.

The 72-year-old, who has lived in his home for 16 years, has not been able to return home since the tornado, which was rated an EF-3 and had winds of 140 miles per hour.

It went so fast that Garrison didn’t even have time to evacuate.



“Gotta put a new roof on it. I gotta have electrical come out and check all the wiring. I got to do plumbing for the water,” Garrison said.

An empty plot of land sits next to Garrison’s home that used to hold his shed. The tornado completely ripped his shed apart.

“I could feel the atmosphere changed, biometric pressure, and I got up out of bed because I’m watching tv, and I went into my son’s room. As quick as I opened his door, the tornado hit. So, we just went to the floor and in about 20 seconds, it was gone. I turned around and looked and the roof was gone,” Garrison recounted.

He has been staying at his daughters ever since.

Back in October, WINK News visited the Lakeport community. Piles and piles of debris were everywhere.

Three months later, it looks much of the same. Together, as a community, they are rebuilding.

“I just like it here. You know, nice, quiet community. Nothing goes on other than tornado. But yeah, just a good area to be,” Garrison said.

Garrison’s goal is to be back in his home by the end of 2025 but that comes with a cost: $20,000.

A cost FEMA isn’t helping him with. His friend started a fundraising page to help Garrison get back into his home.

“Most people are working people just like I am, you know. So they can’t afford a lot, but they give what they can,” Garrison said.

Garrison tells WINK News, with little by little work, he’ll be back in his home soon and he continues to look forward.