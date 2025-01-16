Bishop Verot boys basketball coach celebrates 500 career wins

For 26 years, you can find Matt Herting patrolling the sideline at Bishop Verot High School, serving as the head coach of the boys basketball team. He has a lot of memories inside the school’s gym. The latest one came on Saturday when Herting secured his 500th career win in a 59-45 win over Monsignor Pace.

“It seems like a long time but yet it seems like a minute,” Herting said about the milestone. “You know it feels like I just started but it seems like I can hardly remember before I was a head basketball coach.”

That’s because basketball has been in Herting’s life from a young age.

“My dad was a coach in rural South Dakota,” Herting explained. “And it wasn’t much to do and we didn’t have much. I’d go hang around the gym and like I’ve told people before ever since I was a little guy, probably three or four all I ever wanted to be was a high school basketball coach.”

Herting added, “I was romanticized about it like even doing stuff like doing the laundry you know washing the uniforms. And getting the balls out. And filling up the balls and just stuff like that.”

That passion led to a 29 year head coaching career in high school for Herting. He said he’s coached close to 200 players over the years.

(Tony Cedeno/Bishop Verot Guard) “He always taught me just have fun,” Bishop Verot guard Tony Cedeno said about Herting.” You know at the end of the day basketball is just a sport. We’re out here to do it and have fun.”

Bishop Verot guard Gavin Williams said Herting is, “a really funny guy. We have a lot of inside jokes on our team about the sayings he has and you know he teaches us a lot. And you know he’s a great player coach you know. He knows how to gel with us.”

When asked what he wants his players to takeaway from being coached by him, Herting answered, “an honest days pay for an honest days work. You get out what you put into it. And I’ve never mailed it in one day. I come out and give it my absolute best every day for 29 years as a head coach. And hopefully they feel obligated to do the same.”

Herting goes for win No. 501 against Gateway Charter Thursday night.