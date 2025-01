A first-of-its-kind chance to allow parents and students to choose the school they go to.

On Thursday night the first-ever Charlotte County Magnet Fair was held in Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County students got the chance to choosing programs that interest them.

“Agriculture is a dying industry and to get more people involved in what we’re doing as kids,” said Brian Granstra, Director of Career and Technical Education. “To get them into a program like this and having the opportunities to do animals like show animals like these, it’s really cool just for us,”

Parents and students came to the Centennial Rec Center Thursday night to apply to be future pilots, entrepreneurs, anchors and so much more.

Just because a program isn’t offered at your neighborhood school doesn’t mean you can’t be a part of it.

“We will provide transportation for students who are going to a magnet program that’s outside of their neighborhood school,” said Carter Keel, an FFA student.

That takes the hassle off of parents who have to find a way to get their kids to school and allows your students to learn about something that interests them.

“We believe in high engagement classes that meet the needs of the workforce,” said Spencer Grant. “So all the programs you see here are high-demand fields for students to enter the workforce and help grow our Charlotte County economy.”

Michael is a senior and a captain in a state-renowned robotics program.

Carter and Spencer are leading our future farmers to the state fair.

It all starts with an application and a student who’s ready for a learning adventure.

Upcoming 6th graders to juniors in high school were invited to the free event.