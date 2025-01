Vincent Joseph Robusto Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A Georgia man has been found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a minor and possessing a firearm as a person with felony convictions.

According to the state attorney’s office, 41-year-old Vincent Joseph Robusto was found guilty of transporting a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity and possessing a firearm.

According to evidence presented at trial, beginning in at least February 2021, Robusto discussed sexual activity with a minor via chat on a social media application.

In July 2021, Robusto purchased an airline ticket for the minor. He provided the airline with the minor’s name and date of birth, confirming that Robusto knew the child’s age.

On July 17, 2021, Robusto caused the minor to travel from Texas to the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. Surveillance video from the airport captured Robusto picking up the minor.

Within a few days, the parent of the minor contacted the Dilley Police Department in Texas to report the minor missing and shared the locations of the minor’s cellphone using a locator application.

The Dilley Police Department reached out to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating the minor and provided the residential address of a home in Port Charlotte that the locator application indicated.

On July 23, 2021, at approximately 3:00 a.m., deputies arrived at the Port Charlotte residence and found Robusto at the residence with the minor.

Law enforcement found a firearm and ammunition in Robusto’s backpack located on a kitchen table.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted DNA analysis on evidence obtained in this case. Robusto’s DNA was found on the rough surfaces of the firearm and in the analysis of the sexual assault kit that had been collected from the minor.

Robusto faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 5. Robusto was indicted on December 1, 2021.