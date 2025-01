Naples Pride (WINK News)

Naples Pride has issued a statement on the Naples City Council’s decision to approve this year’s festival but with a caveat.

The Naples Pride Fest will occur in Cambier Park on June 7, but drag performances must be held indoors, in the dark and be limited to adults. The festival is also responsible for $30,600 in security costs.

Security fees are based on the objective and are subject to venue size, location, expected crowd size, and event particulars (e.g., time of day, alcohol, street closures, etc.).

However, the organizers say the costs to hire Naples police have jumped significantly. It cost $5500 in 2023 and this year, they are being quoted more than six times that.

Naples Pride called it a tactic to discourage LGBTQ events.

Naples Pride found the security fees “excessive” and demonstrated yesterday how the Supreme Court case Forsyth County v. Nationalist Movement struck down an ordinance that allowed fees to vary based on crowd reactions or subjective criteria like perceived security needs.

The court ruled that such discretion enables viewpoint discrimination and amounts to a “heckler’s veto,” where hostile audiences suppress speech by driving up costs.

“We are essentially being asked to pay for hostility toward LGBTQ+ inclusivity, which is a textbook example of viewpoint discrimination—placing a ‘price tag’ on free speech,“ stated a representative from Naples Pride in response to the City Council’s decision.

For the organization, drag performances aren’t just for entertainment; they’re a core part of Pride’s history.

“Drag performers were central to the first Pride event in 1970, a protest against police brutality toward the LGBTQ+ community. That’s why we include drag in our festival—it’s integral to the spirit of Pride,” said the organization in its statement. “Whether people attend, or parents bring their children to a drag show should be their choice.”

Naples Pride says they will discuss with their board and supporters whether they should continue with the event in this format.