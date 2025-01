Arlo and Ezra Mahigel have a new favorite place to play: We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Naples.

“If they didn’t close, we’d never leave,” Arlo and Ezra’s father Michael Mahigel said.

Arlo is neurodivergent which means his brain processes information differently from his brother, Ezra, who is neurotypical.

We Rock the Spectrum welcomes kids both on and off the autism spectrum with activities that cater to all kids.

“To have a place for them both to come to be able to play with a mixture of kids with different activities and programs, especially when care and school are not available, it’s a huge thing for our family,” Michael Mahigel said.

It’s a one stop shop for the whole family to enjoy.

Ed Paquette and Lisa Kolak opened the franchise in December and it’s more than a business opportunity.

“My son is on the spectrum and so is my granddaughter so this was huge for me to start something where the community can come together, those that are just neurotypical and also on the spectrum and other disabilities, and play together and learn about one another and bring awareness in a natural environment,” Kolak said.

From ziplining, to jumping, to swinging, there’s plenty keeping kids and parents occupied.

“If he has a long day from school, he comes in and just releases all that stress and he loves it,” father Gerald Matos said.

For parents like Gerald and Michael, it’s a renewed peace of mind that their children are safe and accepted.

“There’s not a lot of places for kids like Josiah, so it was really hard for us to do anything,” Matos said. “It’s a real blessing to have this here for him.”

Sounds like Josiah, Arlo and Ezra will be getting their gym time in for a long time to come.