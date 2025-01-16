New information on child abuse cold case

WINK News
Tensions rose during Thursday’s meeting with the Lee County Port Authority and county commissioners over RSW’s budget.
The tragedy of veteran suicide impacts far too many families.
Devastating damage was brought to the Lakeport Community in Glades County on October 2024, after the strongest tornado to ever hit southwest Florida ripped the neighborhood to shreds.
Is it a tragedy or is it a crime that’s gone unpunished?
Drivers are reacting to the traffic being caused by a Florida Department of Transportation project at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Pine Island Road.
Bishop Verot High School boys basketball head coach Matt Herting celebrates 500 career wins and reflects on 29 years coaching the sport.
Shy Wolf Sanctuary will soon host its 6th annual Wolfstock Music and Brewfest.
Mortality rates for cancer continue to decline. The American Cancer Society’s annual report says there was a 34% decrease in deaths between 1991 and 2022, but the report isn’t all good news.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle.
A man has been arrested after a carjacking turned into a chase that crossed county lines.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the calls for Sheriff Carmine Marceno to resign on Thursday.
The show must go on. 239 Fest, which was canceled last year due to Hurricane Milton, will be returning and bigger than ever.
Naples City Council unanimously agreed Deputy City Manager Gary Young will become city manager, formalizing a decision made two days earlier.
Southwest Floridians were asked to come out and support the family of fallen Charlotte County Deputy Sgt. Elio Diaz, and you showed up.
Collier County commissioners increased their opposition to possibly relocating Naples Airport, supporting a resolution against two sites near Ave Maria and rejecting the airport authority’s request for assistance.
There is new information on a horrific case of child abuse.
A child forced to live in a filthy closet in a pristine home with an often unused guest room.
The adopted 10-year-old boy died in a neighborhood almost three years ago.
There’s so little to go on here. We don’t even have a picture of the victim, Begidu Morris.
Public documents show he was 10 years old, found collapsed on the bathroom floor at home and rushed to the hospital, where he was put on life support and died.
“So, I have a lot of lingering questions. I’ll just put it like that,” said Kristen Ziman, WINK News’ safety and security specialist.
Ziman is a retired police chief who the federal government asked to investigate the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
We asked her to look into Morris’ death.
“We know from the police report that data was taken from the baby monitor, which was installed in the room that the 10-year-old was sleeping. Call it a closet,” said Ziman.
Florida’s Department of Children and Families called it exactly that.
A closet with a rollaway bed containing a pile of urine-soaked clothes, no ventilation but a camera trained on the door locked from the outside. Despite that data, there have been no charges, not for his death and none for the abuse.
The issue with charging in the death seems to be that two people were in the home at the time, so investigators can’t determine who was responsible.
“That’s the bottom line: the investigation identified a pattern of abuse, but it did not have conclusive evidence to determine which individual inflicted the fatal injuries,” said Ziman.
Remember, no abuse charges have been filed either.
The DCF report shows a list of previous traumas: verified internal injuries, physical injury, medical neglect, malnutrition, failure to protect and inadequate supervision.
The report says the “caregiver responsible” is the mother and father.
Here’s the list of people we tried to ask about that. None of them returned our calls and the family’s attorney had no comment.
Here’s another list. The government offices that wouldn’t say anything other than what we already know from public information:
That public information also says the child had scars “consistent with a burn injury,” weighed only 44 pounds when he died and suffered “severe physical abuse” and “severe malnutrition.”
Again, DCF identifies the mother and father, Consuela and Jack Morris, as the responsible caregivers.
“There is a whole list of things that could be charged that don’t rise to the level of homicide,” said Ziman, “and my biggest question is, why were those lesser charges not filed?”
WINK News will keep trying to answer that.
The state attorney said it is still an active investigation.