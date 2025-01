The tragedy of veteran suicide impacts far too many families. One local nonprofit, Operation Solid 7, was born out of heartbreak after its founders lost their son, Senior Airman Xinhua Mesenburg, six years ago.

Now, they’re working to change that, creating resources and educational programs to help prevent such devastating losses.

Veterans, first responders, parents and friends all gathered for “Talks Saves Lives,” a class to combat mental health challenges.

Justin Ledford, an Army veteran, said, “I’ve dealt with suicide before, both myself, personally, and while I was in the Army, I was a casualty assistance officer. I made an attempt, and my wife intervened, and here I am, but yeah, it was a scary time.”

Now, his nonprofit–Warrior Wellness, has partnered with Operation Solid 7 to ensure veterans know they’re not alone.

Dale Vogel, community awareness for Operation Solid 7, said, “That’s what today’s event is all about, that his talk right there might save a life, and that’s what suicide prevention looks like. It’s all of us being aware that it’s OK not to be OK, and there are several issues that confront all of us, especially the front line, the individuals.”

Operation Solid 7 hosts free classes regularly, teaching how to recognize warning signs of suicide and connect those in need with free resources. For Amanda, a retired Air Force veteran, this mission hits close to home.

“Our family has been touched very closely by suicide, and that loss between my husband and me, we have lost a total of nine between family and friends who have died by suicide,” Amanda said.

Experts stress that if you suspect a loved one is struggling with mental health, it’s crucial to avoid minimizing their feelings, convincing them that life is worth living and offering advice on how to “fix” their problems.

Instead, it’s important to listen without judgment, assume you may be the only one they reach out to secure firearms or harmful devices and call 988. Help is free.