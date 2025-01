Credit: Getty Images

Smart & Safe Florida, the political action committee primarily funded by Trulieve – the state’s largest medical marijuana company and fourth largest in the U.S. – this week filed a new proposal to put an amendment on the ballot in Florida in 2026 that would legalize adult recreational use of marijuana.

The filing with the Florida Division of Elections comes just over two months after Amendment 3 on the 2024 general election ballot was narrowly defeated 56%-44%, after failing to meet the required supermajority of 60%.

If Amendment 3 had passed, Florida would have joined the ranks of 24 other states and the District of Columbia that have legalized recreational marijuana use for adults, and the 25 companies currently licensed by the state to grow and sell marijuana for medical use – legal since 2016 – would have been allowed to do the same for recreational marijuana.

