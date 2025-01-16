Shy Wolf Sanctuary to host ‘Wolfstock’ Music festival

WINK News
Tensions rose during Thursday’s meeting with the Lee County Port Authority and county commissioners over RSW’s budget.
The tragedy of veteran suicide impacts far too many families.
Devastating damage was brought to the Lakeport Community in Glades County on October 2024, after the strongest tornado to ever hit southwest Florida ripped the neighborhood to shreds.
Is it a tragedy or is it a crime that’s gone unpunished?
Drivers are reacting to the traffic being caused by a Florida Department of Transportation project at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Pine Island Road.
Bishop Verot High School boys basketball head coach Matt Herting celebrates 500 career wins and reflects on 29 years coaching the sport.
Mortality rates for cancer continue to decline. The American Cancer Society’s annual report says there was a 34% decrease in deaths between 1991 and 2022, but the report isn’t all good news.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle.
A man has been arrested after a carjacking turned into a chase that crossed county lines.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the calls for Sheriff Carmine Marceno to resign on Thursday.
The show must go on. 239 Fest, which was canceled last year due to Hurricane Milton, will be returning and bigger than ever.
Naples City Council unanimously agreed Deputy City Manager Gary Young will become city manager, formalizing a decision made two days earlier.
Southwest Floridians were asked to come out and support the family of fallen Charlotte County Deputy Sgt. Elio Diaz, and you showed up.
Collier County commissioners increased their opposition to possibly relocating Naples Airport, supporting a resolution against two sites near Ave Maria and rejecting the airport authority’s request for assistance.
Shy Wolf Sanctuary will soon host its 6th annual Wolfstock Music and Brewfest.
The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex on the Great Lawn in Naples, Florida.
“We’re excited to bring the community together for a fun and impactful event,” said Debbie LoVerde of Shy Wolf Sanctuary. “Wolfstock is not just about great music and good times—it’s about raising awareness and funds to support the animals we rescue and care for every day.”
All proceeds will support Shy Wolf Sanctuary’s mission to rescue captive-bred exotic and un-releasable wolves and provide sanctuary and education.
Tickets include unlimited beer and wine, local food trucks, raffles and a chance to meet a Wolfdog ambassador in person.
Tickets and VIP packages are available for purchase here.