Shy Wolf Sanctuary to host Wolfstock Music festival

Shy Wolf Sanctuary will soon host its 6th annual Wolfstock Music and Brewfest.

The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex on the Great Lawn in Naples, Florida.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for a fun and impactful event,” said Debbie LoVerde of Shy Wolf Sanctuary. “Wolfstock is not just about great music and good times—it’s about raising awareness and funds to support the animals we rescue and care for every day.”

All proceeds will support Shy Wolf Sanctuary’s mission to rescue captive-bred exotic and un-releasable wolves and provide sanctuary and education.

Tickets include unlimited beer and wine, local food trucks, raffles and a chance to meet a Wolfdog ambassador in person.

Tickets and VIP packages are available for purchase here.

