Tempers flare over RSW expansion budget

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Tensions rose during Thursday’s meeting with the Lee County Port Authority and county commissioners over RSW’s budget.
The tragedy of veteran suicide impacts far too many families.
Devastating damage was brought to the Lakeport Community in Glades County on October 2024, after the strongest tornado to ever hit southwest Florida ripped the neighborhood to shreds.
Is it a tragedy or is it a crime that’s gone unpunished?
Drivers are reacting to the traffic being caused by a Florida Department of Transportation project at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Pine Island Road.
Bishop Verot High School boys basketball head coach Matt Herting celebrates 500 career wins and reflects on 29 years coaching the sport.
Shy Wolf Sanctuary will soon host its 6th annual Wolfstock Music and Brewfest.
Mortality rates for cancer continue to decline. The American Cancer Society’s annual report says there was a 34% decrease in deaths between 1991 and 2022, but the report isn’t all good news.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle.
A man has been arrested after a carjacking turned into a chase that crossed county lines.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the calls for Sheriff Carmine Marceno to resign on Thursday.
The show must go on. 239 Fest, which was canceled last year due to Hurricane Milton, will be returning and bigger than ever.
Naples City Council unanimously agreed Deputy City Manager Gary Young will become city manager, formalizing a decision made two days earlier.
Southwest Floridians were asked to come out and support the family of fallen Charlotte County Deputy Sgt. Elio Diaz, and you showed up.
Collier County commissioners increased their opposition to possibly relocating Naples Airport, supporting a resolution against two sites near Ave Maria and rejecting the airport authority’s request for assistance.
A meeting over upgrades at RSW quickly escalated into arguments.
Tensions rose during Thursday’s meeting with the Lee County Port Authority and county commissioners.
Commissioners did not get what they were looking for.
Between agenda items being deferred for “Lack of enough information” and the county attorney butting in to say there may be future litigation regarding the parties involved, it was decided Thursday was not the time to discuss the logistics of the expansion project and its potential costs and delays.
During the joint meeting on Thursday, commissioner Kevin Ruane deferred the agenda items, discussing how much time and money still need to be given to the RSW expansion project.
“The agenda was published on Monday,” said Ruane. “It had a change of astronomical proportions, and I got my briefing yesterday, I didn’t feel there was enough information to truly understand the scope.”
Ruane said he’ll need more information before spending more money on the project.
“I need a lot more information before I’m going to continue to potentially look at another investment and not have some clarity with no clarity. It was in our best interest to defer this project,” said Ruane.
This comes after questions were thrown during the joint meeting with the port authority and commissioners but also abruptly stopped.
The question of why the RSW project hasn’t been completed has not been answered.
Ruane moved to have a special meeting within 30 days to go over the expansion project and some of the questions.
The board also moved to extend Manhattan Construction’s contract until the special meeting is held.