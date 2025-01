Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking cooler-than-average temperatures with a possible afternoon shower this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Typically for this time of year, average temperatures are higher; however, expect cooler-than-average conditions on this Thursday.”

Thursday

Cool afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

More clouds than sun.

A few sprinklers may pop up across the area, but dry air may prevent most rainfall from reaching the surface.

Friday

Lows continue to be near normal for this time of the year, with morning temperatures in the low 50s

Clouds and sun with additional chances for a few showers.

Highs remain below average in the low 70s.

A warm front will begin to pass through late Friday.

Saturday

A warm front helps generate mild wake-up temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Expected a warmer afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s

Low-end rain chances continue, breezy with winds between 10-20 mph.