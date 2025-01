When Annette Stillson finally caught a ride from her Bonita Springs home to her used bookstore on Fort Myers Beach, a few days after Hurricane Ian flooded it Sept. 28, 2022, she realized she had lost about 5,000 books.

More than two years have passed. And from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Stillson finally will be celebrating the grand reopening of the new-look Annette’s Beach Book Nook. The store is still at Santini Marina Plaza, 7205 Estero Blvd., on the southern end of Fort Myers Beach. But she has a different location within the shopping center, toward the back between The Islander gift shop and Leani’s Casual and Swimwear.

About 24 local authors will be on hand, selling their books inside and outside of Stillson’s store. Stillson said she’s letting the authors keep all the profits this time, instead of the typical 60%-40% split, as a thank you for helping her to get back up and running again.

