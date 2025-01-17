Caught on camera: Massive gator seen in front of Ave Maria home

A massive alligator was seen using a walking path in front of an Ave Maria home, and it was all caught on camera.

Neighbors said the home is popular among gators.

Imagine stepping outside to walk your dog and hearing a swish. You look over and see an alligator sniffing your neighbor’s dog statue, trying to figure out if it’s a real dog, and then it’s just casually hanging out on the porch. That’s exactly what happened to a resident in Ave Maria.

For Stacy Thrasher, it started like any other day in her quiet Florida neighborhood.

She was out walking her dog when an unexpected visitor stopped by.

“I heard a big, swishing noise, and so I looked to my left to see what it was, and sure enough, there was an alligator sitting right there,” said Thrasher.

This 6-foot, 400-pound gator was spotted casually strolling down a path toward porch.

John is a homeowner in the area. He said that this wasn’t the first time this has happened.

“How can you come back twice? You know? Because this happened, I don’t know, back eight, nine months ago, something like that,” said John, “and that time, he climbed up in the chairs, kind of made himself at home.”

Neighbors in this area are no strangers to gators. They’ve learned to coexist with them. This defines “Florida living.”

This is a sentiment that John agrees with.

“They leave you alone if you leave them alone. They don’t bother you,” said John. “You can just walk around. You see them, you just saw the one in the back right now. They’re just out. This is their home.”

The home that left such an impression on the gator is now for sale. Some neighbors wonder if he’ll be back for another visit once the dog statue is gone.

Gary Rzewnic is a neighbor. He joked that the gator could be the newest homeowner.

“Well, the house is for sale, so it could be a buyer,” said Rzewnic.

John joked that he would not want money from alligators.

“But I don’t like alligator dollars. I want real dollars,” said John.



Stacy, her dog, and the neighbors were all at a safe distance from the gator, and no one was harmed. After checking out the porch, the scaly creature went back to the pond.