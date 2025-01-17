Caught on camera: Massive gator seen in front of Ave Maria home

WINK News
WINK News has learned that a veteran’s wife was killed in a crash on Wednesday on State Road 82.
The City of Punta Gorda is scrapping plans to build a new city hall.
According to the mom of one of the teens injured in the New Orleans Terror attack on New Year’s Day, she has been released from the hospital.
One of the most famous comedians in the world is coming to Southwest Florida.
Members of a community are waiting for one of the most popular wholesale stores, but there is something standing in the way.
A massive alligator was seen using a walking path in front of an Ave Maria home, and it was all caught on camera.
In a historic unanimous vote, the NCAA approves of a plan to pay women’s basketball teams that compete in March Madness.
Time to check your baby food.
The City of Fort Myers invites the public to the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in downtown Fort Myers.
People are set to take the streets and protest the delay in repairs to the Matlacha Pass Bridge.
Lee County and Port Authority Commissioner Brian Hamman finally had a public forum to get some answers on why a construction project went more than $346 million over budget and will be more than four years behind schedule to complete.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed calls for the suspension of Lee County’s sheriff amid an FBI investigation into his office.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Annette Stillson finally will be celebrating the grand reopening of the new-look Annette’s Beach Book Nook.
Former businessman and artist David Sussman, known for his photography on canvas and coffee-table photography books, has found a safe, flood-proof homestead after he lost several homes and studios to hurricanes.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Fritzson Paul, the man accused of leading deputies on a multi-county chase stemming from a carjacking.
Neighbors said the home is popular among gators.
Imagine stepping outside to walk your dog and hearing a swish. You look over and see an alligator sniffing your neighbor’s dog statue, trying to figure out if it’s a real dog, and then it’s just casually hanging out on the porch. That’s exactly what happened to a resident in Ave Maria.
For Stacy Thrasher, it started like any other day in her quiet Florida neighborhood.
She was out walking her dog when an unexpected visitor stopped by.
“I heard a big, swishing noise, and so I looked to my left to see what it was, and sure enough, there was an alligator sitting right there,” said Thrasher.
This 6-foot, 400-pound gator was spotted casually strolling down a path toward porch.
John is a homeowner in the area. He said that this wasn’t the first time this has happened.
“How can you come back twice? You know? Because this happened, I don’t know, back eight, nine months ago, something like that,” said John, “and that time, he climbed up in the chairs, kind of made himself at home.”
Neighbors in this area are no strangers to gators. They’ve learned to coexist with them. This defines “Florida living.”
This is a sentiment that John agrees with.
“They leave you alone if you leave them alone. They don’t bother you,” said John. “You can just walk around. You see them, you just saw the one in the back right now. They’re just out. This is their home.”
The home that left such an impression on the gator is now for sale. Some neighbors wonder if he’ll be back for another visit once the dog statue is gone.
Gary Rzewnic is a neighbor. He joked that the gator could be the newest homeowner.
“Well, the house is for sale, so it could be a buyer,” said Rzewnic.
John joked that he would not want money from alligators.
“But I don’t like alligator dollars. I want real dollars,” said John.Stacy, her dog, and the neighbors were all at a safe distance from the gator, and no one was harmed. After checking out the porch, the scaly creature went back to the pond.