City of Fort Myers announces Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival

Credit: Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival

The City of Fort Myers invites the public to the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in downtown Fort Myers.

This New Year’s tradition will be held at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater located at 2101 Edwards Drive.

Experience the Celtic lifestyle firsthand. Enjoy delicious food and browse unique items from local and regional retail vendors while immersing yourself in the vibrant sounds of Celtic-inspired musical performances.

It starts Friday, Jan. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The following performance schedule will be:

5:35 p.m. – Cage O’Hanlon

6:10 p.m. – West of Galway

6:55 p.m. – Pipe & Drums

7:05 p.m. – Ally the Piper

8:10 p.m. – Screaming Orphans

9:20 p.m. – Albannach

On Saturday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., the lineup of performers is as follows:

11:35 a.m. – Pipe & Drum

12:25 p.m. – West of Galway

1:30 p.m. – Screaming Orphans

2:35 p.m. – Ally the Piper

3:10 p.m. – Pipe & Drum

3:30 p.m. – Albannach

4:30 p.m. – Kellyn Irish Dancers

5:15 p.m. – West of Galway

6:15 p.m. – Cage O’Hanlon

7:00 p.m. – Screaming Orphans

8:15 p.m. – Albannach

9:15 p.m. – Ally the Piper

The Celtic Festival is allowing kids under 12 to come in for free.

You must also bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Lastly, please leave your pets (unless they are certified assistance animals), weapons, glass, and alcohol at home.

You can get your tickets here.

For more information on the event, click here.