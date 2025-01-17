City of Fort Myers announces Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival

WINK News
Time to check your baby food.
People are set to take the streets and protest the delay in repairs to the Matlacha Pass Bridge.
Lee County and Port Authority Commissioner Brian Hamman finally had a public forum to get some answers on why a construction project went more than $346 million over budget and will be more than four years behind schedule to complete.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed calls for the suspension of Lee County’s sheriff amid an FBI investigation into his office.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Annette Stillson finally will be celebrating the grand reopening of the new-look Annette’s Beach Book Nook.
Former businessman and artist David Sussman, known for his photography on canvas and coffee-table photography books, has found a safe, flood-proof homestead after he lost several homes and studios to hurricanes.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Fritzson Paul, the man accused of leading deputies on a multi-county chase stemming from a carjacking.
The Florida Department of Transportation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Caloosahatchee River Bridge and the New Sidewalk Project.
When the city of Fort Myers builds a new City Hall, it’s most likely to remain downtown at then current site.
Costco Wholesale Corp. is moving ahead with plans for a second store in Collier County on the southeast corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard, immediately north of Physician Regional Medical Center-Collier Boulevard.
The Naples Winter Wine Festival is set to hold its 10th annual online auction, raising funds for the Naples Children & Education Foundation and donating all proceeds.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain showers and increased cloud coverage that may impact your Friday afternoon plans.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting, which killed a man they said pointed a gun at them.
The City of Fort Myers invites the public to the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in downtown Fort Myers.
This New Year’s tradition will be held at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater located at 2101 Edwards Drive.
Experience the Celtic lifestyle firsthand. Enjoy delicious food and browse unique items from local and regional retail vendors while immersing yourself in the vibrant sounds of Celtic-inspired musical performances.
It starts Friday, Jan. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The following performance schedule will be:
On Saturday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., the lineup of performers is as follows:
The Celtic Festival is allowing kids under 12 to come in for free.
You must also bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Lastly, please leave your pets (unless they are certified assistance animals), weapons, glass, and alcohol at home.
You can get your tickets here.
For more information on the event, click here.