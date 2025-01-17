Jay Leno comedy show coming to Southwest Florida

WINK News
WINK News has learned that a veteran’s wife was killed in a crash on Wednesday on State Road 82.
The City of Punta Gorda is scrapping plans to build a new city hall.
According to the mom of one of the teens injured in the New Orleans Terror attack on New Year’s Day, she has been released from the hospital.
One of the most famous comedians in the world is coming to Southwest Florida.
Members of a community are waiting for one of the most popular wholesale stores, but there is something standing in the way.
A massive alligator was seen using a walking path in front of an Ave Maria home, and it was all caught on camera.
In a historic unanimous vote, the NCAA approves of a plan to pay women’s basketball teams that compete in March Madness.
Time to check your baby food.
The City of Fort Myers invites the public to the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in downtown Fort Myers.
People are set to take the streets and protest the delay in repairs to the Matlacha Pass Bridge.
Lee County and Port Authority Commissioner Brian Hamman finally had a public forum to get some answers on why a construction project went more than $346 million over budget and will be more than four years behind schedule to complete.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed calls for the suspension of Lee County’s sheriff amid an FBI investigation into his office.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Annette Stillson finally will be celebrating the grand reopening of the new-look Annette’s Beach Book Nook.
Former businessman and artist David Sussman, known for his photography on canvas and coffee-table photography books, has found a safe, flood-proof homestead after he lost several homes and studios to hurricanes.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Fritzson Paul, the man accused of leading deputies on a multi-county chase stemming from a carjacking.
Jay Leno is putting on a comedy show as part of the Naples Automotive Experience next month to benefit St. Matthew’s House.
WINK News Reporter Lois Thome spoke with Leno about the show and what he’s been doing to help the victims of the California wildfires.
Leno can find the humor in just about anything, but the wildfires in L.A. have him stunned.
His home is fine, but he feels for those affected by the fires.
“I’m one of the lucky ones,” Leno said. “You have 10,000 homes that have burned down. I mean 10,000, think about that. I mean, I don’t think you could drive past 10,000 houses in a day if you wanted to.”
To help, he took a vintage fire engine from his famous car collection to the front lines to feed first responders.
“The firemen love it because it’s, what is it? 86 years old, yeah, and they’re interested in it, and then you load it with food, and it’s just great,” Leno said.
He is also matching the show with his love of cars and comedy in Southwest Florida. The show gives viewers the opportunity to get up close to some of the finest cars in the world.
For some people, a car is just a mode of transportation, but for Leno, it’s a whole new level.
“Well, the people [who] think cars [are] just a mode of transportation are the people who put pineapple on their pizza, so I don’t really have much juice for them,” Leno said. “The fun thing about it is, we’ve reached the point where it’s automobiles as art.”
His interest in cars has always been strong, especially with Ferraris.
“So, a lot of these Ferraris, the designs are so beautiful that even if you’re not a car person, they’re just pleasing and interesting to look at,” Leno said.
Thome asked Leno about autonomous cars and his opinion on these types of vehicles.
“You know, it’s interesting because I got flipped off by a driverless car the other day, and I thought, wow, that’s really technology moving forward,” Leno said.
That quick sense of humor, like his cars, is still running smoothly.
His comedy show is Feb. 6 at Hertz Arena, and tickets are still available.