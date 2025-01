The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Fritzson Paul, the man accused of leading deputies on a multi-county chase stemming from a carjacking.

Paul, 40, was arrested on Thursday after leading deputies on a nearly 40-mile-long chase on Interstate 75 south to Alligator Alley.

It began on Monday at the Best Buy at Page Field Commons, where Lee County deputies responded to a theft ring involving Paul and two other suspects.

A K-9 deputy attempted to restrain Paul, but he managed to evade capture, jumping into his vehicle and allegedly ramming into that deputy before fleeing the scene.

The deputy sustained minor injuries from the hit-and-run.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies caught up with Paul after he carjacked a couple in Naples and led them on a chase onto I-75 South.

The chase ended on Alligator Alley near mile marker 100, close to Collier Boulevard, around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop Paul, and he tried to make a run for it on foot along the highway.

He was stopped as he tried to climb a fence before a CCSO SUV hit the fence and knocked him to the ground.

Deputies said Paul is charged with carjacking and fleeing and eluding in Collier County and additional charges in Lee County stemming from the deputy-involved hit-and-run outside the Best Buy.

The couple who were carjacked was not hurt. Paul was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage showing the arrest of the other two theft ring suspects, Aisha Yukari Heller-Watson and Walter Atwell.

Heller-Watson was charged with resisting without violence.

According to LCSO, Atwell, upon arrest, gave deputies a false name. He was charged with fraud and an out-of-county warrant.

Click here to watch the body camera footage from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.