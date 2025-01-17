NCAA approves plan to pay women’s basketball tournament teams

WINK News
WINK News has learned that a veteran’s wife was killed in a crash on Wednesday on State Road 82.
The City of Punta Gorda is scrapping plans to build a new city hall.
According to the mom of one of the teens injured in the New Orleans Terror attack on New Year’s Day, she has been released from the hospital.
One of the most famous comedians in the world is coming to Southwest Florida.
Members of a community are waiting for one of the most popular wholesale stores, but there is something standing in the way.
A massive alligator was seen using a walking path in front of an Ave Maria home, and it was all caught on camera.
In a historic unanimous vote, the NCAA approves of a plan to pay women’s basketball teams that compete in March Madness.
Time to check your baby food.
The City of Fort Myers invites the public to the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in downtown Fort Myers.
People are set to take the streets and protest the delay in repairs to the Matlacha Pass Bridge.
Lee County and Port Authority Commissioner Brian Hamman finally had a public forum to get some answers on why a construction project went more than $346 million over budget and will be more than four years behind schedule to complete.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed calls for the suspension of Lee County’s sheriff amid an FBI investigation into his office.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Annette Stillson finally will be celebrating the grand reopening of the new-look Annette’s Beach Book Nook.
Former businessman and artist David Sussman, known for his photography on canvas and coffee-table photography books, has found a safe, flood-proof homestead after he lost several homes and studios to hurricanes.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Fritzson Paul, the man accused of leading deputies on a multi-county chase stemming from a carjacking.
For six of the past seven seasons, the Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Now, after a landmark unanimous decision by the NCAA, women’s basketball teams will get paid for making the tournament.
“It’s just a validation of what we’ve known for a long time that women’s basketball has tremendous value in this country at the collegiate level,” Atlantic Sun Conference commissioner Jeff Bacon said.
He added, “we’re a part of history right now. We’re witnessing a part of history.”
Bacon was a part of that historic vote at the NCAA convention in Nashville.
“There was a round of applause at the end if that tells you anything,” Bacon said. “That doesn’t happen very often.”
Starting this year, a total of $15 million will be awarded to tournament teams. Each conference that gets an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament will receive a unit of payment. The initial rough estimate for the ASUN is about $100,000.
The conference will be awarded additional units for teams that get an at-large bid. For each win a team secures, an additional unit goes for their conference. Then, the conference will decide how that revenue is distributed.
“The fund is going to grow over a three year period of time to where we’re trying to get it to be,” Bacon explained. “It’ll continue to grow after that at a rate consistent to other NCAA funds.”
This model has been used for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for years. This vote comes as the sport’s popularity continues to rise.
Bacon told WINK News, “you’re already seeing a league with a premier program in it in Florida Gulf Coast and that’s helping others level up their investment and their competitiveness. And now we have this opportunity to reap some benefits of that, it’s going to be a great conversation. It’s probably great timing for us you know where you have programs that on their way up.”
Bacon said the conference will discuss how to utilize these funds.