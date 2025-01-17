Neighbors to protest delay in repairs to Matlacha Pass Bridge

WINK News
Time to check your baby food.
The City of Fort Myers invites the public to the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in downtown Fort Myers.
Lee County and Port Authority Commissioner Brian Hamman finally had a public forum to get some answers on why a construction project went more than $346 million over budget and will be more than four years behind schedule to complete.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed calls for the suspension of Lee County’s sheriff amid an FBI investigation into his office.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Annette Stillson finally will be celebrating the grand reopening of the new-look Annette’s Beach Book Nook.
Former businessman and artist David Sussman, known for his photography on canvas and coffee-table photography books, has found a safe, flood-proof homestead after he lost several homes and studios to hurricanes.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Fritzson Paul, the man accused of leading deputies on a multi-county chase stemming from a carjacking.
The Florida Department of Transportation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Caloosahatchee River Bridge and the New Sidewalk Project.
When the city of Fort Myers builds a new City Hall, it’s most likely to remain downtown at then current site.
Costco Wholesale Corp. is moving ahead with plans for a second store in Collier County on the southeast corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard, immediately north of Physician Regional Medical Center-Collier Boulevard.
The Naples Winter Wine Festival is set to hold its 10th annual online auction, raising funds for the Naples Children & Education Foundation and donating all proceeds.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain showers and increased cloud coverage that may impact your Friday afternoon plans.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting, which killed a man they said pointed a gun at them.
People are set to take the streets and protest the delay in repairs to the Matlacha Pass Bridge, which connects to Pine Island.
Kevin Ruane, the Lee County commissioner who represents this area, is thankful for the state’s help but said there needs to be more accountability for everyone involved in the delays.
“The contractors need to be held accountable, so the citizens, the businesses, the community, can come back. I’m not used to someone saying, four months, eight months, 12 months, and have the professional courtesy to tell me the issues at hand, and if you can’t, you don’t have the willpower and the manpower and say you can’t do it. Don’t continue to bid on contracts that you can’t do,” Ruane said.
Right now, Ruane says he’s not sure how long the delay will be.
The protest begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the Yucatan parking lot and is scheduled to last an hour.