Neighbors to protest delay in repairs to Matlacha Pass Bridge

People are set to take the streets and protest the delay in repairs to the Matlacha Pass Bridge, which connects to Pine Island.

Kevin Ruane, the Lee County commissioner who represents this area, is thankful for the state’s help but said there needs to be more accountability for everyone involved in the delays.

“The contractors need to be held accountable, so the citizens, the businesses, the community, can come back. I’m not used to someone saying, four months, eight months, 12 months, and have the professional courtesy to tell me the issues at hand, and if you can’t, you don’t have the willpower and the manpower and say you can’t do it. Don’t continue to bid on contracts that you can’t do,” Ruane said.

Right now, Ruane says he’s not sure how long the delay will be.

The protest begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the Yucatan parking lot and is scheduled to last an hour.