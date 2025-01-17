WINK News

Port Authority postpones talk of RSW’s $346M, four-year delayed terminal expansion

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
RSW Expansion (LCPA)

Lee County and Port Authority Commissioner Brian Hamman finally had a public forum to get some answers on why a construction project went more than $346 million over budget and will be more than four years behind schedule to complete.

Hamman and the public he represents should wait to get the answers because of the potential for a lawsuit, Lee County Attorney Richard Wesch said.

The Board of Port Commissioners met Jan. 16, and as they filed into the conference room just across the street from Southwest Florida International Airport’s runway, the agenda had been changed from one day prior.

