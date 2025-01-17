Punta Gorda to repair old city hall building

The City of Punta Gorda is scrapping plans to build a new city hall.

Instead, the city council decided to repair the 98-year-old building that was damaged during Hurricane Ian.

Punta Gorda’s city hall has been locked up ever since Hurricane Ian in 2022.

We are learning that the least expensive of the three options for a new Punta Hall City Hall building was more than $15 million. As the years go by, the price tag is getting higher.

Punta Gorda city hall has remained frozen for more than two years.

“This is [an] OK brick building, but maybe we should start over, just build a new one,” said resident Chris Dillon. “Don’t linger on it. You know what I’m saying? If everything else in the city is working up to par, then get this going, too.”

Council members say some parts of city hall aren’t in good shape, and you can see the damage too just by walking by.

“Bringing it up to date, if that’s what they need to do inside. The outside is wonderful, maybe just cosmetically,” said resident Richard Sayer.

Unable to have meetings at city hall, officials have gone from museum to library to the civic center.

After more than two years of being closed, patience in the community is wilting.

To ensure this delay never happens again, council member Melissa Lockhart recently said, “Whatever we do, we can’t go this long again.”

“Just don’t let it sit and sit and sit because, in Florida, buildings that aren’t used deteriorate,” said Dillon. “If you live in Florida, Florida will take back anything, so I’d say, decide something.”

Showing Southwest Florida, all of Punta Gorda is open for business.

Punta Gorda is holding a workshop and wants the public to tour the city hall on Jan. 21.

It’s worth mentioning after a recent tour. Councilwoman Jeannine Polk advised anyone touring the building to wear a hard hat.