Punta Gorda to repair old city hall building

WINK News has learned that a veteran’s wife was killed in a crash on Wednesday on State Road 82.
According to the mom of one of the teens injured in the New Orleans Terror attack on New Year’s Day, she has been released from the hospital.
One of the most famous comedians in the world is coming to Southwest Florida.
Members of a community are waiting for one of the most popular wholesale stores, but there is something standing in the way.
A massive alligator was seen using a walking path in front of an Ave Maria home, and it was all caught on camera.
In a historic unanimous vote, the NCAA approves of a plan to pay women’s basketball teams that compete in March Madness.
Time to check your baby food.
The City of Fort Myers invites the public to the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in downtown Fort Myers.
People are set to take the streets and protest the delay in repairs to the Matlacha Pass Bridge.
Lee County and Port Authority Commissioner Brian Hamman finally had a public forum to get some answers on why a construction project went more than $346 million over budget and will be more than four years behind schedule to complete.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed calls for the suspension of Lee County’s sheriff amid an FBI investigation into his office.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Annette Stillson finally will be celebrating the grand reopening of the new-look Annette’s Beach Book Nook.
Former businessman and artist David Sussman, known for his photography on canvas and coffee-table photography books, has found a safe, flood-proof homestead after he lost several homes and studios to hurricanes.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Fritzson Paul, the man accused of leading deputies on a multi-county chase stemming from a carjacking.
The City of Punta Gorda is scrapping plans to build a new city hall.
Instead, the city council decided to repair the 98-year-old building that was damaged during Hurricane Ian.
Punta Gorda’s city hall has been locked up ever since Hurricane Ian in 2022.
We are learning that the least expensive of the three options for a new Punta Hall City Hall building was more than $15 million. As the years go by, the price tag is getting higher.
Punta Gorda city hall has remained frozen for more than two years.
“This is [an] OK brick building, but maybe we should start over, just build a new one,” said resident Chris Dillon. “Don’t linger on it. You know what I’m saying? If everything else in the city is working up to par, then get this going, too.”
Council members say some parts of city hall aren’t in good shape, and you can see the damage too just by walking by.
“Bringing it up to date, if that’s what they need to do inside. The outside is wonderful, maybe just cosmetically,” said resident Richard Sayer.
Unable to have meetings at city hall, officials have gone from museum to library to the civic center.
After more than two years of being closed, patience in the community is wilting.
To ensure this delay never happens again, council member Melissa Lockhart recently said, “Whatever we do, we can’t go this long again.”
“Just don’t let it sit and sit and sit because, in Florida, buildings that aren’t used deteriorate,” said Dillon. “If you live in Florida, Florida will take back anything, so I’d say, decide something.”
Showing Southwest Florida, all of Punta Gorda is open for business.
Punta Gorda is holding a workshop and wants the public to tour the city hall on Jan. 21.It’s worth mentioning after a recent tour. Councilwoman Jeannine Polk advised anyone touring the building to wear a hard hat.