Toxins found in baby food

The City of Fort Myers invites the public to the 21st anniversary of the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival in downtown Fort Myers.
People are set to take the streets and protest the delay in repairs to the Matlacha Pass Bridge.
Lee County and Port Authority Commissioner Brian Hamman finally had a public forum to get some answers on why a construction project went more than $346 million over budget and will be more than four years behind schedule to complete.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed calls for the suspension of Lee County’s sheriff amid an FBI investigation into his office.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Annette Stillson finally will be celebrating the grand reopening of the new-look Annette’s Beach Book Nook.
Former businessman and artist David Sussman, known for his photography on canvas and coffee-table photography books, has found a safe, flood-proof homestead after he lost several homes and studios to hurricanes.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of Fritzson Paul, the man accused of leading deputies on a multi-county chase stemming from a carjacking.
The Florida Department of Transportation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Caloosahatchee River Bridge and the New Sidewalk Project.
When the city of Fort Myers builds a new City Hall, it’s most likely to remain downtown at then current site.
Costco Wholesale Corp. is moving ahead with plans for a second store in Collier County on the southeast corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard, immediately north of Physician Regional Medical Center-Collier Boulevard.
The Naples Winter Wine Festival is set to hold its 10th annual online auction, raising funds for the Naples Children & Education Foundation and donating all proceeds.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain showers and increased cloud coverage that may impact your Friday afternoon plans.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting, which killed a man they said pointed a gun at them.
Time to check your baby food.
An industry watchdog group repeatedly found high levels of heavy metals in most supermarket brands.
That’s leading to safety guidance from the FDA and also a new labeling system parents can use to check the baby foods they buy.
At fourteen months old, little Claire’s been spoonfed most of her life. Mom Megan Caruso is weaning her off baby food and is concerned about what her daughter is ingesting.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of options at all, any safe options that don’t have reoccurring lead,” Caruso said.
She’s right. The group Healthy Babies/Bright Futures conducted repeated tests of major supermarket brands, finding that 95% of baby food tested contained dangerous levels of toxins, including lead, arsenic, mercury and cadmium. Pediatric nurse practitioner Kathleen Tenrreiro told us that these can damage developing brains.
“Especially infants the first year of life, because their brain is rapidly growing and changing,” Tenrreiro said.
The way we view baby food is changing, too. Starting in January, food makers are rolling out QR codes on baby food labels, sampling batches of products and linking findings.
It’s a matter of transparency, giving parents a chance to see what’s in their baby’s food. It can be alarming. A government investigation found one manufacturer has 177 times the amount of lead that’s allowed in bottled water.
“It’s cruel. I mean, this is our next generation,” Caruso said.
It riles a lot of parents and health providers.
Heavy metals are found in soil. Scant amounts are considered safe.
“I think that you have to be a smart consumer when it comes to anything, and especially when it comes to the food supply,” Tenrreiro said.
Especially when it comes to growing healthy children.
Click here to review the information for yourself, along with tips to avoid exposure.