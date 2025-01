Deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man who was reportedly acting erratically.

This incident marks the department’s second officer-involved shooting in the past three days.

The shooting occurred on Lincoln Drive in Englewood South Friday night.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. when a neighbor reported that a man was acting erratically, was on drugs, and had not slept in seven days.

Sheriff Bill Prummell described the situation officers faced upon arrival, “Deputies responded to the residence later identified as Shawn Austin Ravert carrying a machete… stating shoot me,” Prummell said.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Ravert, was shot and killed by two deputies.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stated that more information would be released next week.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan is on his way to the scene.