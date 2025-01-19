Car fire causes traffic delays on I-75 in Collier County

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A car fire on Interstate 75 North is causing major traffic disruptions Sunday as crews work to extinguish the flames.
The words “Florida” and “snow” rarely ever go together, but could the Sunshine State actually see some snowfall this week?
The United States will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20. Some businesses may be closed or have modified hours.
Security is heightened in the nation’s capital as thousands gather for Monday’s inauguration. Among them are many Southwest Floridians who are eager to witness Donald Trump’s inauguration.
TikTok users in the United States are facing a sudden disruption as the app is currently unavailable.
The Weather Authority says another warm, breezy day is upon us, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s in the afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office faced the Suffolk County Sheriff’s hockey team in a Sheriff Showdown at Hertz Arena in Estero on Saturday.
Dozens gathered at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and US 41 in Fort Myers for the annual Women’s March on Saturday morning.
A two-vehicle crash occurred near Pine Ridge Road and Premiere Way late Saturday morning, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.
Deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man who was reportedly acting erratically.
The Weather Authority says a warm Saturday is on tap, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s into the afternoon.
In newly released body camera footage, a mother questions her son’s violence months before her murder.
WINK News has learned that a veteran’s wife was killed in a crash on Wednesday on State Road 82.
A car fire on Interstate 75 in Collier County is causing major traffic disruptions Sunday as crews work to extinguish the flames.
Heavy smoke is visible on I-75 North near mile marker 58, and the Florida Highway Patrol reports that the left shoulder is blocked due to the incident.
The vehicle, which is off the shoulder and severely burned, remains under investigation by authorities.
The Greater Naples Fire Department responded to WINK News in a statement, saying, “We did respond to a vehicle fire at that location. It was fully engulfed when we arrived on scene. The two occupants were out of the vehicle. No injuries.”
The situation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.