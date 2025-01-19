WINK News

Car fire causes traffic delays on I-75 in Collier County

Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
Credit: Wilfredo Vasquez

A car fire on Interstate 75 in Collier County is causing major traffic disruptions Sunday as crews work to extinguish the flames.

Heavy smoke is visible on I-75 North near mile marker 58, and the Florida Highway Patrol reports that the left shoulder is blocked due to the incident.

The vehicle, which is off the shoulder and severely burned, remains under investigation by authorities.

The Greater Naples Fire Department responded to WINK News in a statement, saying, “We did respond to a vehicle fire at that location. It was fully engulfed when we arrived on scene. The two occupants were out of the vehicle. No injuries.”

The situation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

