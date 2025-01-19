Could Florida see snow this week?

WINK News
A car fire on Interstate 75 North is causing major traffic disruptions Sunday as crews work to extinguish the flames.
The United States will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20. Some businesses may be closed or have modified hours.
Security is heightened in the nation’s capital as thousands gather for Monday’s inauguration. Among them are many Southwest Floridians who are eager to witness Donald Trump’s inauguration.
TikTok users in the United States are facing a sudden disruption as the app is currently unavailable.
The Weather Authority says another warm, breezy day is upon us, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s in the afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office faced the Suffolk County Sheriff’s hockey team in a Sheriff Showdown at Hertz Arena in Estero on Saturday.
Dozens gathered at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and US 41 in Fort Myers for the annual Women’s March on Saturday morning.
A two-vehicle crash occurred near Pine Ridge Road and Premiere Way late Saturday morning, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.
Deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man who was reportedly acting erratically.
The Weather Authority says a warm Saturday is on tap, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s into the afternoon.
In newly released body camera footage, a mother questions her son’s violence months before her murder.
WINK News has learned that a veteran’s wife was killed in a crash on Wednesday on State Road 82.
The words “Florida” and “snow” rarely ever go together, but could the Sunshine State actually see some snowfall this week?
A potent cold front is sweeping across the United States, moving across Florida on Sunday.
While snow is not in the forecast here in Southwest Florida, if you want to experience the possibility of seeing flurries, you may have to take a road trip to North Florida.
Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler says, “The setup has to be just right, including an ample amount of moisture along with this Arctic front. An area of low pressure in the Gulf will allow the chance for wintry precipitation Tuesday into Wednesday.”
A rare Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the western Panhandle, including Pensacola, for Tuesday.
The National Weather Service office in Mobile/Pensacola notes that while the confidence in impactful wintry precipitation is increasing, it is still a little early to know the precipitation type. Therefore, freezing rain, sleet, and/or snow are all in play.
Snow in Florida is rather rare, with only 30 snowfall events reported in the past century. Most of those events consisted of snow flurries seen across the Panhandle.
While snow isn’t in our local forecast, we can expect to kick off the week with below-average temperatures, only reaching the 60s by the afternoon.