Security is heightened in the nation’s capital as thousands gather for Monday’s inauguration. Among them are many Southwest Floridians who are eager to witness Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Despite the ceremony moving indoors, spirits remain high.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt, reporting from Capitol Hill, will provide live updates as the event commences.

Many attendees from Southwest Florida expressed excitement, even if they could not watch the ceremony inside.

Scott Verdonck, a Southwest Floridian, compared the event to the Super Bowl, emphasizing its significance.

He and others traveled to Washington, D.C., dressed in “Make America Great Again” attire.

Verdonck said, “This is like the Super Bowl for us.”

Marta Evans from Bonita Springs plans to brave the cold without tickets, determined to be part of the historic moment.

Jim Boatman, a Naples attorney, brought his son for a father-son trip, sharing their political enthusiasm.

Boatman said, “We’re going up to experience probably one of the most iconic events in American history.”

Due to limited space in the Rotunda, many with tickets cannot attend the ceremony.

Capital One Arena will host parades and screenings, accommodating up to 20,000 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Some attendees plan to watch from restaurants or hotel rooms, maintaining their enthusiasm for the event.