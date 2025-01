TikTok users in the United States are facing a sudden disruption as the app is currently unavailable.

A message greeting users states, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.”

This comes after a bipartisan law passed in 2024, which led to the app’s ban due to national security concerns related to its ties to China.

This ban affects 170 million American users, including thousands in Southwest Florida.

The app went dark in the U.S. at around 10:30 p.m.

Users attempting to download TikTok from the Google or Apple app stores will find it unavailable. This means TikTok cannot receive updates.

President-elect Trump has indicated that he plans to work with TikTok’s owners to find a solution once he is sworn into office.

He has mentioned the possibility of granting a 90-day extension, which could allow the app to operate normally again.

If this extension is approved, it might be announced on the day of his inauguration.

Until then, users will see a message explaining that a U.S. law banning TikTok has been enacted, preventing its use.

The ban could impact the income of companies and influencers across the country, including those in Southwest Florida.

The situation remains uncertain as users await further developments.